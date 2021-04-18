The call for unity has been misused and abused in the course of history. In the name of unity, wars have been fought, terrorist groups have intimidated and killed people, and walls of so-called defence have been built.

Throughout his pontificate Pope Francis has touched on the idea of unity through his choice of destination in his voyages abroad and his speeches. He has done this not only in the search of Christian unity, but with strong messages across religions, society, politics and the economy. It is a unity in the journey to seek truth and goodness through the common values of commitment to defend human dignity, in building peace and in safeguarding and caring for creation.

This journey towards unification is not confined to Christians, but is part of the Pope’s outreach to Jews, Muslims, Buddhists and non-believers. In Fratelli Tutti, the Pope reflects on St Francis’s words to Sultan Al- Kamil in 1219, where he “urged that all forms of hostility or conflict be avoided, and that a humble and fraternal subjection be shown to those who do not share his faith”.

The route to be taken is that of constructive dialogue with different communities to work towards justice and peace, particularly where these are being threatened and where wars and conflict prevail. He is especially critical of extremism and populism where the language used is that of aggression, lies and hatred: where partisan, narrow political and economic interest take precedence over the dignity of the person and creation.

Unity cannot prevail where human lives become numbers and the interests of political decision makers are crudely economic and vehicles to hold on to power. In his speech to the EU in 2017, Francis said: “Sadly, we see how frequently issues get reduced to discussions about numbers. There are no citizens, only votes. There are no poor, only thresholds of poverty. The concrete reality of the human person is thus reduced to an abstract principle which is more comfortable and reassuring.”

Economics and business are not considered as an instrument that support human development but goals in themselves, used by those in power to safeguard their own interest. “People have faces; they force us to assume a responsibility that is real, personal and effective. Statistics, however useful and important, are arguments; they are soulless. They offer an alibi for not getting involved, because they never touch us in the flesh,” Francis adds. We can only unite if others (be they immigrants, people with disabilities, or the poor) are seen as people who we value and therefore part of the community.

The building blocks for unity are dialogue, inclusion, solidarity, development, creativity and peace. We have to focus on the long-term common good which can only be attained through what Pope Francis calls a ‘covenant’ between all members of society, irrespective of their wealth, colour or religion, that compels them to give up something for the attainment of peace and justice in society.

