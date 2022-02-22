As I wrote before in this newspaper, we really enjoy living in Malta, where the pluses truly outweigh the minuses. Mostly, the negatives fall into the category of perplexing. For instance, why is it that electricity is such a hot topic (or a cold one in the winter)?

Last summer, the ministry apologised for the terrible distribution system. We will fix it, they say… eventually. This winter there has been a hue and cry over fluctuating electricity and power failures. It would appear the substations are substandard.

I was taught that one plus one equals two. If the government insists on a continual building spree, building new blocks all over the country, just where does the electricity come from? That’s an easy answer. It comes from the existing customers. One plus one does not equal three.

Why don’t we, living on the Rock, save rainwater? About everyone you ask is at least somewhat concerned over the growing usage of water. With continuing droughts, the farming sector is literally drying up, if not already sold off to become more housing blocks.

Trees are cut down with impunity. Trees help avert run-offs and flooding and allow water to soak into the ground, not run into the ocean.

Everyone seems to appreciate heritage. But it includes the fact that many buildings had underground reservoirs or cisterns to store the rainwater. Today, these are no longer built (too costly, with no return on investment for developers). We will see the same problem as we do with electricity.

With the cost of living moving ever upwards, more people are finding it difficult to put food on the table. It is a real concern, even worldwide, but is anything really done about it?

Something else of concern is a lack of transparency. Why do we often hear about major projects and issues after they happen? Usually it comes in a newspaper scoop, dominating the news until the next revelation.

Almost every day, the papers show the latest architectural drawings of yet another ugly building - Alan Zelt

This is not a one-party issue. It’s nothing new. Can anything be done about it?

Some would say that the growth in Malta is a positive thing. After all, it does fund many worthwhile projects. But behind the new growth is mainly terrible architecture. Not all old Maltese buildings were beautiful. Many were, yet we knocked them down. Every year I see inserts in local newspapers touting Maltese architectural prowess. There seems to be a huge disconnect.

It would seem that almost every day, the papers show the latest architectural drawings of yet another ugly building. Pencil thin, out of proportion with the area, painted in hideous colouring... all seem to be the norm. Why is it that the architects always seem to be selling out their principles?

Is it possible to pick up any English language newspaper here without reading about the daily political blood sport in Malta? No, I don’t mean the articles. I am talking about the comments at the end of each article. Pick an article, almost anyone will do. Eventually a commenter will turn the essence of the article into a discussion of one or the other political party.

I am seeing contemporary trends in newspapers in the US where editors have become frustrated with the outcome of comments sections. It stems from the freewheeling comments ranging from the foul-mouthed, to politically and racially motivated, misogyny laden and just plain uncivil.

Many editors have tried to moderate them but have given up in frustration because it takes too many people to perform this task. Frankly, these comments, some spouting deceptive untruths, add nothing of value to an article. If you truly disagree with the author of an article, write a letter to the editor. Since it is moderated, your observations will be allowed if it does not fit into any of the categories above.

Not really sure why anyone’s comment on the commenter to the article adds any value to the article itself. Better yet, do we need these comments sections at the end of most articles anyway? Perhaps the country’s collective blood pressure would go down. I am beginning to understand that politics has always been an incendiary topic. Combining it with a pandemic has exacerbated it.

As for me, there are fewer days of downpours and hailstorms now. Time to get out and enjoy the days, sights and sounds and collect some vitamin D. And wasn’t it great news that carnival will be back this year, even if it is in May. Can’t wait. In the meantime, stay healthy.

Alan Zelt writes a photo blog for friends around the world extolling the beauty of Malta (https://MaltabyZelt.home.blog)./