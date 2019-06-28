No respect

Truck drivers need to be more mindful of the fact that they are not the sole users of the country’s roads. It is not the first time that abuse by such drivers was flagged in this column. Last week, a truck was parked at a bus stop in Żebbuġ, making it impossible for commuters to stand at their designated spot. As a result, they were forced to stand in the middle of the road in order not to miss their bus. Where are the authorities?

Off the mark

The person in charge of the weather map on Net TV should have another look at his map. Unless anything momentous has happened recently, Paris is way out of its proper location. It certainly is not in the Pyrenees.

Better lighting

Surely, the fatal accident just off Buqana Street, limits of Mosta, in recent months should serve to encourage the authorities concerned to take all the necessary precautions to make sure drivers are safe. While it seems that the works on the project are nearing their end, the area remains poorly lit which is even more of a concern given how often the traffic direction there is altered. One is forced to slow down to a halt to assess what lies ahead in the dark, a process that is an accident waiting to happen.

PA take note

The developer of a site in Ganu Street/Potters Street, Birkirkara, on the pretext that he is working along the lines of a formerly existing old room there, is not following the formerly existing street lineage. The building site has not only taken over a part of the former street but also built a brick wall that clearly does not follow the pavement sequence coming up from Potters Street. All of this has been caused as a consequence of the irresponsible digging that took place at the start of works. If the Planning Authority allows this to proceed then, yet again, it will show that legitimate complaining is simply ignored by it.

