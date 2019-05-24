It hurts

We hear so much about the horrible state Mount Carmel Hospital is in but very little, if any, is said about Sir Paul Boffa Hospital, in Floriana. Patients, some in very poor health, are treated there too and could do with some more respect. It only exacerbates their pain.

Sickening smell

A couple of years after their excellent restoration, the Salini saltpans are once again reeking of the old sickening smell of decomposing seaweed because of the lack of circulation of water. The moat needs to be dredged regularly and, ideally, a small solar-driven pump installed at the Kennedy Memorial end.

No enforcement

Can the competent authorities intervene to ensure that parking laws in Marsascala are respected, especially at the Bella Vista after 7pm? Why are the road signs being repainted if there is no enforcement? A number of rogue drivers are daily using double lines as their overnight reserved parking bays, posing a danger to pedestrians and other motorists.

Painfully slow

Three months ago, Cyprus captured its most notorious serial killer who was responsible for at least seven deaths. Last week, he was given seven lifetime sentences. Why do the wheels of justice in our country grind so painfully slow? We keep reading regularly of judgments being delivered for crimes committed over 10 years ago. Do we have a better brand of justice?

