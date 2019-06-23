Above the law

In Triq San Anton Abbati (upper end) in Mosta, it has become somewhat of a habit for coaches to park illegally by the side of the road. This is happening on a daily basis, including on Sundays. The buses are left running while the driver waits for tourists. As a result, residents not only have to contend with the illegal parking but also the exhaust fumes while the bus is left running. Where are the authorities? Are coach drivers above the law?

Too much!

No, it wasn’t raining cats and dogs last week in Birżebbuġa. A cleaner working at a cafeteria there, District 5, washed the cafe’s terrace with a hosepipe at about 7am in the morning, using excessive amounts of water. Surely, cleaning a terrace does not require the use of so much water. Whoever is responsible should make sure this does not happen again.

No respect

There are a number of disabled car parking bays which are being used by any Tom, Dick and Harry, without the use of the blue sticker. This has happened on more than one occasion with bays at St John de Baptist, Manwel Dimech and Falzon streets, in Sliema. When the issue is referred to the police, no action is taken. Why is this still happening despite the campaigns on the importance of accessibility for all?

Attention Google Maps

Google Maps has College Street, in Rabat, longer than it actually is, taking in the place of George Borg Olivier Street, which is eliminated. Triq Nikol Saura is also not as long as shown. College Street ends in front of Tal-Virtu Road, it does not turn right to go past Misrah San Duminku and join Buskett Road. Is there any way to update all this? Rabat is very popular with tourists who surely make use of Google Maps to go around.