No exit

Why is it that some people think they can park their vehicle wherever they please, even in front of a garage? True, parking has become a nightmare, but motorists should still keep in mind that people spend considerable amounts of money to build or buy garages to use them at their leisure not having to wait for 20 minutes, and sometimes even longer, because some inconsiderate driver is blocking the way.

Tight walk

There is, of course, nothing wrong in decorating streets during village feasts but more common sense should prevail. In Rabat, the already narrow pavements in Main Road were rendered practically unusable because of feast decorations installed there. Safety should always be given top priority.

Advance notice

The relevant authorities were evidently caught unawares last week when the Prime Minister suddenly announced a stop on all excavation and demolition jobs in the wake of yet another building mishap. Work could still be seen going on in various locations. Ideally, advance notice should have been given, even if just 24 hours.

High time

Ten years after its opening, it is surely high time that the underground parking area at Mater Dei Hospital is properly plastered and whitewashed. It looks shabby, to say the least, not to mention the fact that the uneven brick surface allows dirt to accumulate.

Safe passage

Those carrying out construction work should ensure no cables are obstructing pavements. In Buġibba, last week, an elderly couple with mobility problems was forced to manoeuvre around a number of cables lying on the ground and trying very hard not to trip. Is it not enough that people have to put up with noise and dust because of the development taking place on the island? Surely, pedestrians should at least be able to walk on a pavement without fearing of getting hurt.

No warden

Yet, again, it has to be pointed out that roads are being closed because of construction work without, however, a warden being present. In this case, the situation was somewhat more worrying because the area blocked was a blind corner on Tower Road, in Sliema.

