Ziya Alpay, American University of Malta’s CEO, outlines the university’s lifelong path.

What are the American University of Malta’s main objectives?

As the American University of Malta, we would like to be the biggest and most prestigious American university in Europe. This is a lifelong path and we are aware of it. Universities are not companies – they are permanent institutions established for the benefit of society. We are a newly established university that will prove valuable to the island in the years ahead.

What degree programmes do you offer?

We offer 10 undergraduate and three graduate programmes, as follows: Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Bachelor of Science in Business and Finance; Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design and Animation; Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Language and Literature; Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering; Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Communication Engineering; Bachelor of Science in Game Development; Master of Science in Cybersecurity; Master of Science in Engineering Management; and Master of Business Administration.

Apart from the studies mentioned above, we are planning to offer new programmes in the near future.

Does AUM also invest time and resources in research?

Research and development are of great importance. As a new university, we still need time for proper Re-De labs but still, we have one research centre on campus: the Data, Media and Society Centre for Research and Education.

Integrating with the local community is one of our main aims

What added value does the historic setting of the three cities give to the AUM campus?

This is an undeniable fact. We are located in one of the most historic places in Malta and if AUM grows, the Three Cities will too.

How does AUM aim to integrate with the local community?

Integrating with the local community is one of our main aims. We are planning free courses for the community. After the coronavirus pandemic is over, we plan to open our cafeteria to the public. We also support local sports’ clubs to reach our aims.

How has the coronavirus pandemic affected AUM’s targets and operations and how have you adapted to the situation?

COVID-19 has had a significant effect on higher education and has decreased recruitment numbers by almost 65 per cent all around the world. Visa restrictions and flight bans were also another problem. Hopefully, this virus will come to an end now that the vaccines are available.

You have recently taken the initiative to offer heavily reduced tuition fees. Who is eligible to apply?

This was the opportunity for all people who have valid Maltese ID and Maltese passport. Of course, in order to be eligible to study, they should have acquired academic documents. We just stopped this initiative since spring semester started. However, for the coming semester we are considering re-introducing this initiative.

How has this initiative been received?

More than 600 people contacted us. It was great awareness for us. As I said before, this is a long path and our university is growing.

What are AUM’s plans and targets for 2021?

We are planning to establish physical offices in Istanbul and South America in 2021. It is hard to predict an exact number of students because of the current pandemic but every semester, the numbers of students increase.