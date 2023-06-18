Artist Alex Dalli is well known for his minimalist and understated compositions. Joseph Agius talks to curator GABRIEL ZAMMIT about Dalli’s current solo exhibition.

JA: Alex Dalli’s art is synonymous with a minimalist and very understated palette. A retrospective such as this addresses the early years of the artist. Were these tendencies already evident in his earlier oeuvre, maybe showing the shape and colour of things to come?

GZ: I hesitate to call this a retrospective because Alex Dalli’s art is still very alive, developing and changing. However, as you say, this exhibition begins from the early work, and presents a synoptic perspective of his practice. Alex’s work from his student days at the School of Art is very different to what he is producing now, more than 40 years later.

Ancestors (2017).

In these earlier works we can see Alex learning how to paint, experimenting and developing his abilities. His skill is already clear, and the works are confident and well executed, but they betray a youthfulness and naivete. At this early stage, painting was an escape for Alex, and he was using it to distance himself from difficult conditions in his childhood and adolescence, so really they are worlds apart from his later work, which are much more spiritual.

That said, I do think that we can glean some intimations of the future from them. The attention to surface is already present, and it is clear that each brushstroke is chosen and placed very carefully. Or in other words, the early works are not only concerned with reproducing an image as accurately as possible, but also with creating beautiful textures out of the paint itself, and this has carried forward into his later work.

Titlaqnix (2018). Photo: Anna Calleja

With regards to colour, I think Alex’s palette is actually quite eclectic, and he produces really bright works as often as he produces soft and muted ones. It is only in this exhibition that we have chosen to curate around a selection of very understated work.

What is really remarkable about Alex’s use of colour, in my eyes, is his feeling for colour harmonisation, and his ability to use a very limited tonal range within a single painting. We see this tendency within the early works too, which are all quite tight and limited in terms of tonal range.

Siekta (2021).

JA: What brought on the choice of title Il-Ħabba tal-Għajn?

GZ: The title comes from the history of literature and mythology. There is an archetype of the poet/artist who, as s/he gradually goes blind and loses sight of the external world, gains a deeper, steadier, internal sight. Homer, for example, went blind, as did Jorge Louis Borges, James Joyce and John Milton.

Dalli is also slowly losing his sight, and as he goes blind to the world around him, his paintings open, through the deep darkness, a single bright eye (għajn), which has the capacity to pare back and reveal the centre (ħabba) and hidden reality of things.

Siġġu (2022).

The title Il-Ħabba tal-Għajn plays with this idea, speculating on the idea that Alex is moving ever deeper into the centre of something more and more abstract, investigating not just the world of material things, but the world of spiritual things too, which requires a less encumbered way of seeing.

The title also draws on Michael Zammit’s collection of poetry Għana ’l Hena (APS 2005). In Għana ’l Hena, Michael develops an iconography of the spiritual, inspired by his studies of Sanskrit and his practice of meditation. In his catalogue essay Michael writes that “in the eye of a storm of activity is an artist who physically engages with his materials, pushing them with his own hands, abandoning his brushes to knead his creation like dough in the hands of a bread maker.

He is the nourisher whose eye (għajn) becomes the witnessing centre (ħabba) even as his powers of making transform into the tool for love (im-ħabba) – that very subtle core of all that is transient.” So, the exhibition plays with the idea of sight, seeing, being seen, blindness and the eye as the still and seeing centre of a creative chaos.

Symphony in Blue (2022).

JA: Alex has mentioned in the past Mark Rothko and Edward Hopper as influences as far as pictorial composition goes, while being an admirer of the muted silence of the still-life paintings of Giorgio Morandi. Rothko’s journey was one of consistent elimination of figurative detail, in search of a path towards total abstraction. Do you think that Alex is following Rothko’s path and that his next direction would be one of pure colour and form?

GZ: I hesitate to speculate on the direction Alex’s art will take. He is now in his mature phase as an artist and his concerns are subtle and formal, he is already creating paintings which are totally abstract, but he also still doodles and still includes figures in some of his work. His painting is driven by intuition, and, over the course of his career, art has always been a means for understanding the world and sorting through his thoughts. He thinks of the creative act in cosmic terms – “just as I myself grow, and the world develops around me, I also want to grow things and nourish that human creative ability, which mirrors the first act of creation”.

Still Life with Skull (1978).

Nevertheless, he couches his minimalism in a language of humility, seeing his role as artist in reductive terms, where he chips away at his subject until an essential and unostentatious core of truth is reached. These are the roots of his artistic language and I think this pattern will continue and will take him in whichever painterly direction is necessary in order to see and be seen with most clarity.

Il-Ħabba tal-Għajn, hosted at the art galleries of the Malta Society of Arts Valletta and curated by Gabriel Zammit, is on until June 28. Consult the venue’s Facebook page for opening hours.