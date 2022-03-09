On International Women’s Day, Meridianbet Group dedicated its traditional March 8 campaign in support of expectant mothers and medical staff as its employees are donating maternity hospitals throughout the world.

This is also a follow-up of Meridian’s series of donations and humanitarian actions to contribute to even better working conditions for medical staff in light of pandemics. It has also become a part of corporate policy to raise awareness on the issue of gender equality.

More than 65 per cent of Meridianbet top management are women, proportionally represented in all business segments – HR, marketing, retail network, and software development – thus showing no gender equality is possible without the economic empowerment of women.

Meridianbet donated packages of cosmetics for personal care to every women patient in St James Hospitals all around Malta.

“We are so pleased to be part of our global Meridianbet campaign, where we joined forces to make today a special day for Women while continuing to promote equality together every day,” said Stefan Pavlovic from Meridianet.

“As a Group, Meridianbet strives to ensure equal opportunity for everyone, irrespective of race, nationality, age or gender, and these are the days to celebrate.”

