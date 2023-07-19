Andre Onana said that he couldn't the resist the chance to play at Manchester United as the Cameroon goalkeeper prepares to join the Premier League giants after one season at Inter Milan.

Onana is set to sign for United in a deal worth a reported 55 million euros ($62 million) after joining Inter last summer as a free agent and starring in their run to the Champions League final.

In an interview with the Gazzetta Dello Sport published on Wednesday he confirmed his transfer to Old Trafford, saying he couldn't wait to rejoin his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag.

