President George Vella on Thursday paid tribute to all workers and thanked them for their work in the interest of the country.

In his message for Workers’ Day, being celebrated on Friday, he said Malta was a republic based on work and its Constitution not only recognised the people’s right to work but protected this right and took all the necessary measures to give workers dignity.

All work was noble, and no job was inferior, he said.

He emphasised that the country lacked the natural resources of some others, and completely depended on the people’s work.

It was satisfying to note the high level of capabilities and technical and professional competencies of the country’s workers, which they trained in and implemented in practice.

He gave a special mention to the participation of women and hoped more would join the workforce.

Maltese workers learned fast, adapted to circumstances and were flexible, he said.

Modern technology, scientific developments and discoveries in nearly all sectors of work had created new challenges and opportunities which Maltese workers had been capable of exploiting.

Vella noted that Workers’ Day was this year being celebrated differently, with workers not being allowed to go to work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conscious of the negative effects of the situation, he expressed sympathy with all those workers who had ended up with a reduced pay or without pay, because they lost their job or because of reduced worked. He said he was also conscious of the psychological effect of this on workers.

He paid tribute to companies which, in spite of the lack of work they were seeing, were, together with the government, financially aiding their workers so that they did not lose their job.

He hoped that following the pandemic, all Maltese and Gozitan workers would cooperate for the economy to regain ground and for the disaster brought about by COVID-19 to be turned around in the shortest time possible.

The President thanked those who were, directly and indirectly, involved in safeguarding the care of those affected by COVID-19 as well as those foreign workers in Malta working with the Maltese to strengthen the economy and to overcome the virus.

He also thanked unions which were a shield to workers and gave them strength to acquire rights or to safeguard them. It was opportune to reflect on the nature of work in 2020 and take a good look at workers’ rights which, in certain sectors, were, unfortunately, being exploited.

Vella also addressed those who suffered an occupational accident or who lost their lives on duty and stressed the importance of mental and physical health and safety at the place of work.

He paid tribute to the elderly, retired workers, and thanked them for their contribution to make the country what it was today.

He urged workers going through a difficult time to have faith and assured them they would not be left alone.

