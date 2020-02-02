The strength of any society is measured by the progress of its weakest members, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi told the congregation on Sunday during Mass to celebrate the Day of Life.

The Mass, at St John's Co-Cathedral, was organised by the Malta Unborn Child Platform (MUCP), which forms part of the Cana Movement.

President George Vella led the congregation.

"The more we embrace a consistent ethic in favour of life, the more we are able to build a society that respects the human person, whoever he or she may be," Mgr Galea-Curmi said.

"We are for life and because we stand for life we believe that we must protect and cherish life from the very beginning of conception until its natural end. When human life already exists, there must never be a moment when we decide who lives or dies.

One cannot separate civil liberties from the right to life - Mgr Joseph Galea-Curmi

"One cannot separate civil liberties from the right to life, from a person’s right to be born and eventually make his or her own decisions. The more we embrace a consistent ethic in favour of life, the more we are able to build a society that respects the human person, whoever he or she may be.

"We are all for those who are weak and vulnerable, and we believe that the protection of the life of those who are vulnerable is the measure by which society can be considered to be humane."

The bishop urged those present to actively work for the protection of creation and to protect the weak and vulnerable, including migrants at sea.

"We must work concretely for the protection of life of these people, to ensure that they will not become victims of indifference and of a throwaway culture," he said.

"The protection of life should never depend on popular consent or on current trends.

"If our work in favour of life at all stages underlines our identity as Maltese, then we would find no difficulty to continue treasuring this principle even when other countries believe otherwise. Cherishing life is never a cause of embarrassment," he insisted.

Mgr Galea Curmi praised the Life Network Foundation which recently opened ‘Dar Tgħanniqa ta’ Omm’ that provides shelter to mothers who need help during pregnancy.

The President later attended a manifestation against abortion held in the co-cathedral Oratory.