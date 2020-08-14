Under former prime minster Joseph Muscat, Malta seems to have had two parallel governments. In a parliamentary democracy, people vote a prime minister into power and he or she then appoints a cabinet of ministers to run the country until the next election. The cabinet assumes collective responsibility in the management of the country’s affairs.

When Finance Minister Edward Scicluna gave evidence in the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry, he explained clearly that the country’s government was run not so much by the official cabinet but by what he called a “kitchen cabinet”.

Crucial decisions on massive contracts financed by taxpayer money were taken by the chosen few who enjoyed the undeserving trust of Muscat.

Unfortunately, no minister in the official cabinet stood up to be counted. Minister Evarist Bartolo told the inquiry that he preferred to follow the example of Galileo. The Italian scientist silenced himself when the Roman inquisition convicted him of heresy after he exposed the Copernican theory that the earth revolves around the sun.

Scicluna himself was not happy at all with the existence of two parallel governments. His argument to the inquiry board was that he had left a €100,000 job in Brussels and his comfort zone to enter local politics and he would not take resignation lightly. “Why should I resign if someone else did wrong? In parliament, it was not a free vote. It was either vote in favour or resign. I chose the former. Unfortunately, it was not a free vote.” Scicluna told the inquiry.

No, minister, the people who elected you deserve a better explanation for your silence. The meddling in public funds by unelected political cronies serving in a kitchen cabinet sends shivers down the spine of those who believe in democracy.

The blatant abuse of power and the plundering of taxpayers’ money under Muscat’s watch deprived people of the hard-earned money they paid in taxes.

When ministers take office they swear an oath “to bear true faith and allegiance to the people and the Republic of Malta and its constitution”.

That means their primary loyalty is neither to themselves not to their party, nor even to their government. But to the people of this country. Scicluna must undertake an examination of conscience, as Bartolo had himself suggested be done collectively.

A parallel government can only exist with the connivance of senior public officials who abandon their duty to safeguard the public’s interest. Far too many public officials have been allowed to recycle themselves and launder their record of disloyalty to the people they were paid to serve.

Malta had risked too much in its quest to make quick economic gains when it was governed by a prime minister who promoted a business strategy tainted with speculation and disregard for anti-financial crime legislation.

The evidence given by ministers Bartolo and Scicluna will be scrutinised by international watchdog organisations that promote good governance.

The reputation of abuse of power and corruption in the highest levels of government will not disappear until those who ran Malta’s parallel government leave the political scene.

Muscat is no longer prime minister but still sits on the government backbenches and is a consultant to government. He claims he has nothing more to explain to the Maltese people.

Prime Minister Robert Abela can only be credible in his overt declarations against corruption when he cuts all ties with those who abused the people’s trust by allowing a shadowy government to dictate affairs.

Malta urgently needs to show that it is run by a morally sound government and not by a maverick salesman and his cronies.