Only one patient with COVID is receiving intensive treatment on Wednesday, Chris Fearne said, as the virus numbers remain very high.

According to official data published on Thursday, 539 people tested positive for the virus overnight, with the number of known active cases standing at 6,231.

One death linked to the virus was registered overnight.

"When, around a year or so ago, we would register the same amount of new cases in the community as we are registering today, we would have around 40 patients with COVID in ITU. Up until yesterday, there was one person in ITU," Fearne told a news conference on Thursday.

"It is clear that inoculation over the past 18 months has helped increase immunity in the community. So even though we have a number of new cases in the community - something which we will continue experiencing - we are not experiencing the serious consequences."

The minister once again urged those aged over 65 to get another booster to fight the virus better.