One person died while infected with COVID-19 the previous day while healthcare workers detected 122 new cases, health authorities reported on Tuesday.

The latest virus victim was a woman aged 70. A total of 593 people have died while infected with the virus so far.

Data provided by the health ministry also showed that the number of virus patients requiring hospital treatment has dropped to 52, with 184 patients being classified as recovered from infection overnight.

There are currently three virus patients receiving medical treatment at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit.

As of Tuesday, there are 1,565 active virus cases in the country.

A total of 337,974 people have received a booster vaccine dose so far. Booster doses are available to all adult residents. Children aged five and older can receive an initial course of COVID-19 vaccination.