Another 153 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight as an-86-year-old man died while positive to the virus.

Today's death brings Malta's toll to 613.

Statistics published by the health ministry show 76 people recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 1,078.

Of the current active cases, 44 are at Mater Dei Hospital, with four receiving intensive care.

ECDC figures for last week, which have just been published, show that Malta's 14-day case rate increased for the first time since the second week of January, when it started dropping after the Omicron spike at the beginning of the year.

The same health data shows that over 345,695 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.