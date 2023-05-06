One man died and another man is in a critical condition following a motorcycle collision with a car in Mosta on Saturday morning.
The motorcycle collided with a car being driven by a 41-year-old Mellieħa man at around 6am on Triq iż-Żejfa. Two men were riding the motorcycle at the time.
One of them was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. The other was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
No other information about the motorcyclist or his passenger was available at the time of publication.
