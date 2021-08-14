An 85-year-old woman died while COVID-19 positive between Friday and Saturday, health authorities said as they reported 94 new virus cases.

The woman was the 430th person to die while infected since the pandemic began in Malta.

Saturday's 94 new cases were counterbalanced by 120 recoveries, the number of active virus cases in the country down to below 700.

Hospital patients

Of the 696 virus patients in the country, 38 are receiving hospital treatment. That number was marginally up from Friday, when there were 36 patients in hospital.

The number of patients requiring intensive treatment remained unchanged at four.

Vaccination

So far, 404,213 people have been fully vaccinated, meaning healthcare workers administered just under 1,200 vaccine doses over the previous 24 hours.

A total of 783,983 doses have been administered so far.

Data showed that healthcare workers administered 3,598 swab tests during the previous day.