Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept is the free, full-of-character illustration of an object imagined to help owners live their leisure activities differently. An expression of adventurer with an extrovert, colourful and muscular style, while endeavoring to remain very simple and functional.

The Citroën teams imagined this totally unbridled 'friend', thinking of all those who would be looking for an object with a strong personality, electric, easy to use, giving off an incredible character.

Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept is an invitation for all those in love with independence who will be able to take the time of a journey to think of themselves as adventurers on the roads or the paths of the beaches. My Ami Buggy Concept imagines a recreational object for weekends, holidays by the sea or in a green setting, and which will seduce by its practicality. A model which, thanks to its electric traction mode, will move noiselessly and without emissions, an electric pleasure amplified by the absence of doors to live its movements in total immersion with the environment, bathed in light thanks to its panoramic roof.

“My Ami Buggy Concept is a proposal in line with the philosophy of Ami which is not a car," said Samuel Pericles, designer of My Ami Buggy.

"We therefore sought inspiration in the world of construction games for the fun and functional side, industrial design for ergonomics and aesthetics which encompasses everyday objects (furniture, lighting, etc.), accessories for fashion (sneakers, sporting goods, glasses, etc.). For example, camera and smartphone mounts with simple, extruded shapes were inspired by the work of designers who created essential and timeless consumer pieces in the second half of the last century. My Ami Buggy Concept is minimalist, functional, simple, in the purest spirit of emblematic contemporary industrial objects."

