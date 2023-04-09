To say that I have no more pearls left to clutch would be an understatement considering how I feel about waking up and reading the daily news in his country. If there isn’t a minister being accused of one thing or another, there’s a building site either collapsing on someone or being erected somewhere it’s not meant to be.

I’ve signed more petitions than I’ve had hot dinners this year (which is a lot, in case you were wondering), yet, things keep bobbing along the way they shouldn’t. Not only do they keep bobbing along the way they shouldn’t but recent surveys have shown that, one year since the last general election, thousands of voters may have shifted away from the Labour Party but they definitely haven’t swung in favour of the Nationalist Party. In fact, around one in four people are saying they have no intention to vote.

Recently, a friend of mine and I got talking about this. He asked me why, despite all the scandals, traffic and general chaos of the last decade, people were reluctant to vote for the Nationalist Party and, after having thought about this, there are a couple of conclusions I’ve come to.

I think the first thing we need to consider is the general culture and morality prevalent in the country. It may be a bitter pill for many to swallow but the truth seems to be that people don’t particularly care about corruption and, given half the chance, would readily get on the bandwagon themselves if there was money in it for them.

The words Rosianne Cutajar allegedly texted Yorgen Fenech, stating that she doesn’t care about getting another salary because everyone else’s nose is in the trough, anyway, weren’t shocking to me in the least; if anything, I think they should probably be emblazoned on T-shirts and given out with the next government cheque we receive.

People need dreams and to be sold a vision and the Nationalist Party keeps peddling out its tired, old wares - Anna Marie Galea

As far as I can tell, most Maltese people seem to think this way. If not caring where your money comes from is part of your ethos, why would you judge anyone who thinks like you?

Of course, there are other things to consider, such as the fact that the Nationalist Party doesn’t appear to have a road map or a plan for the country, let alone to lure people back to their fold. When you keep building your hope to be re-elected on things that the population seems to care very little about or by criticising the shitshow going on, you won’t get very far.

People need dreams and to be sold a vision and the Nationalist Party keeps peddling out its tired, old wares and dithering on important issues not to upset the few that will vote for them regardless and the people that would rather die than vote for them anyway. Is it any wonder that many people would rather stay home on their sofas scrolling through TikTok than vote when the choice is so lacklustre?

There have been several wake-up calls for everyone who wants to run this country in the last few years but if they keep ignoring the flashing lights and puffing up their already inflated egos, the country will remain stuck in this merciless quicksand pit of filth.

A little less conversation and a little more action, please.