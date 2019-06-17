Across the street from the Public Library in Floriana, a boundary wall, over which the tops of old cypress trees peek, rouses little curiosity from passers-by.

A cursory glance through the frequently open door of its entrance reveals a garden of assorted curiosities that forms part of our cultural heritage that is not often in the public eye.

The garden is the Msida Bastion Historic Garden, a Protestant and predominantly military cemetery that was in use roughly from 1806 till 1856.

Nestled on top of the fortifications in a wedge where, in another age, a sally port once led out of the bastion, the site has many secrets waiting to be uncovered.

Despite its lack of foot traffic, the cemetery is the final resting place of several - diplomats, barons, freemasons, war heroes and even the father of the Maltese language, Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

Since its initial closure, the cemetery has suffered through the decay of time and more than one bout of vandalism.

Photographs from the start of the restoration project show the unfettered mess of pillaged monuments, overgrown vegetation and carelessly upturned and damaged headstones.

However, after its restoration and entrustment to the dedicated stewardship of Din l-Art Ħelwa, the site has thrived, mainly on the steam of its eager team of volunteers.

Come rain or shine, Paolo Ferrelli, the warden of the garden, always greets visitors with a smile and a jovial “good morning!”.

Mr Ferrelli, and those who help him, can be found hard at work here on many a morning, tending to any needs the garden may have. Still recovering from February’s storm, the volunteers work around the upturned earth and wind-felled trees, restoring peace for the garden’s slumbering residents below.

The site is one of 19 managed by Din l-Art Ħelwa, which boasts over 800 volunteers responsible for their day-to-day running. The garden itself is operated by around 24 people.

“We’re a very multinational team,” Mr Ferrelli says.

“Many are British but we have Irish, Swedish, a French lady and I myself am Italian. It’s a pity that we don’t have as many Maltese volunteers.”

The day-to-day running of the garden offers varied, and sometimes surprising, work that requires several non-typical skills to keep the site shipshape.

“We accept everyone here,” Mr Ferrelli continues. “We’re looking for people with time on their hands, and people who are looking to work in the garden because we tend to do everything ourselves here.”

Ongoing research includes the piecing together of broken tombstones

Indeed, Mr Ferrelli’s to-do list is a long one, running the gamut from garden maintenance to restoring stone monuments and iron gates, to the ongoing research into the history of the cemetery. The schedule proves to be one full of intrigue and, despite being dubbed a garden of rest, the daily activity is positively bustling.

Judging by the highly detailed and enigmatic tours he is able to give visitors off-hand, it’s clear that the research is at the forefront of Mr Ferrelli’s mind.

He recounts with much vigour tales about the lives once lived by those buried there. He speaks with the knowledge of someone who has put the utmost care and dedication in learning these stories and ascertaining their veracity.

Weaving several detail-rich narratives, Mr Ferrelli easily captures his visitors’ imaginations. A broken column resting on a plinth becomes a soldier carelessly struck down in his prime, the swirls on a corroded wrought iron gate unfurl into the wings of a phoenix taking flight and a crumbling statue, where a crater now rests in lieu of a face, a goddess of war.

Inside the small museum that houses some of the garden’s recovered artefacts, Mr Ferrelli also keeps a wealth of information. Leafing through a folder with a girth rivalling that of an ancient tome, the history of the garden and those buried there come collaged together, fragments of information collected over time through painstaking research and discovery.

“Research is definitely our weakest area,” Mr Ferrelli says, poring over several sprawling documents.

“Gardening and maintenance work aren’t so complicated to coordinate but the research sector is a little more complex than that. Unfortunately, we have gaps, all the way from the beginning,” he notes.

“The fact that the Anglican Church did not mark people’s burial place is an important piece of data that remains missing. We know who, we know when, but we don’t know where,” he adds.

The British had several cemeteries in use at the same time, Mr Ferrelli explains, and without a definitive list it’s very difficult to say who is buried where, unless the name on the grave itself is readable.

Unfortunately, years of neglect have not been conducive to this process, with part of the ongoing research including the piecing together of broken tombstones.

The painstaking process much resembles what a child might achieve in putting a puzzle together with no borders and no picture to guide the process.

But piecing even two letters together could spell success for the researchers.

“In the past, the priority was on finishing work, rather than following an ethical procedure throughout the restoration. Fragments from many monuments ended up mixed together and we’re still trying to find the right place for each stone. It is a difficult task, but we’re still trying our best,” Mr Ferrelli laments. “In the last three years we have identified at least seven people who were unknown to us until now, so we’re going to keep working on it.”

With more projects in the pipeline, Mr Ferrelli doesn’t plan on slowing down and has been steadily recruiting help and resources to further the garden’s upkeep.

“It really is sad that we don’t get as many local volunteers or visitors,” Mr Ferrelli says.

“Even if most of the people who are buried here are foreign, they still form part of Maltese heritage.”