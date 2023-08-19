A 40-year-old woman was left with grievous injuries and a 46-year-old-man with light injuries after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car in Gżira.

The accident took place on ix-Xatt street, at around 9:30am. The car was a Nissan Juke and was driven by a 50-year-old woman from Żabbar. The motorcycle was a Sym.

A medical team rushed to the scene and the man and woman who were on the motorcycle, both Birkirkara residents, were taken to Mater Dei hospital.

A police investigation is underway.

 

