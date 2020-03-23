At some point in life, every adult asks the same question: "Why can’t I get wine delivered to my door right now?"

Whether you’re hustling to get ready for a dinner party, or you’re deeply cosy on the sofa, there comes a moment when the wine really must come to you. That was the insight that launched One Hour Wines Malta, an online shop that promises to deliver wines and spirits to your door in one hour or less. A convenience at the best of times, and a necessity during these uncertain times of national lock-down.

Onehourwines.com launched just three weeks ago and has seen its sales skyrocket in recent days as more people began practising social distancing or self quarantine.

Since traffic on the roads has decreased, many deliveries are even being completed in under 30 minutes. However the company says they also lose a few minutes on each delivery due to the added precautions and contactless delivery procedures which are essential at this time.

The recent lock-down has shaken up the world of commerce and is motivating retailers of all kinds to explore delivery options for their businesses, including drinks importers. One Hour Wines hopes to be a platform where Malta’s importers can sell their products effectively at this time when their business with hotels and restaurants is interrupted.