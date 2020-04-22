One in every 10 people infected with COVID-19 is a healthcare worker, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci told Times of Malta.

So far, 444 people have tested positive for the virus, 44 of whom are healthcare workers in the public and private sectors.

“At hospital, healthcare workers wear Personal Protective Equipment which reduces the risk of transmission from the patient to their carer and the other way around.

“However, just like any other person, healthcare workers and carers can also get infected in the community.”

Gauci said surveillance and testing of healthcare workers had been upped to detect symptoms early and contain the spread in institutions hosting vulnerable people.

A health ministry spokesperson told Times of Malta that on April 16, that 6% of healthcare workers, out of the total Primary healthcare workforce, were in quarantine.

Similarly, 1.9% of the Mount Carmel Hospital workforce and 4.4% of Mater Dei Hospital’s healthcare workforce were also in quarantine.

As with any other case, when a healthcare worker tests positive, contact tracing is set in motion and all those who came in touch with them go into quarantine.

The infection control teams at the respective healthcare facility will, in the meantime, assess infection control measures, the spokesperson added.