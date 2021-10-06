A fifth of all Gozitans who are in full time employment have their jobs primarily based in Malta, according to new data released by the National Statistics Office.

The release, which details regional labour supply by place of residence and work in 2020, found that some 3,642 employees commuted from Gozo and Comino, a share of some 20% of all working people in the region.

Connectivity for Gozitans has been widely debated in recent months, as up until this year, the only option for commuters who work in Malta was to cross the channel via the ferry service to Ċirkewwa and continue their journey by personal car or public transport.

A fast-ferry service was introduced in May with a route from the Mġarr harbour in Gozo to Valletta, and while the service doesn’t accommodate cars or scooters, it has been praised for significantly cutting down travel time for Gozitans.

A tunnel link between Malta and Gozo is also still on the table, with Infrastructure Malta recently shortlisting a single bidder for the proposed project.

Two of the unsuccessful bidders appealed their exclusion, demanding the tendering process be scrapped and restarted, however, this request was rejected by Infrastructure Malta.

The 14-kilometre horseshoe-shaped tunnel is expected to run underground and under the seabed between l-Imbordin, in St Paul’s Bay, and a road near Kenuna Tower, in Nadur.

According to the NSO, the amount of both full-time and part-time employees in 2020 stood at 264,977, marking an increase of 0.8% per cent from the previous year.

Some 15,864 people who live in Gozo and Comino held full time jobs in 2020, reflecting an increase of 3.1% since 2019. Of these, 63.4% held jobs in the private sector.

The most common professions among these employees were in wholesale, retail and trade, repair of motor vehicles, transportation and storage and accommodation and food services.

In 2020, 12,304 people were working full time in Gozo and Comino, an increase of 4.4% over the previous year, with 68.2% of these employed in the private sector.

According to the statistics, 93.1% of employed people lived in Malta while 94.6% also had their job based in Malta.

Some 217,036 Maltese residents were in full-time employment in 2020, marking an increase of 1.4% when compared to 2019. Of these, 79.3% worked in the private sector while the rest worked in the public sector.

Attached files The NSO's data on regional labour supply