Throughout the past year, almost one in every five restaurants have had to shut down, the Association of Catering Establishments said on Friday, amid increasing pressure on the government to announce a plan for the reopening of eateries.

Data compiled by ACE found that between March 2020 and March 2010, some 19 per cent of establishments had closed down, on top of another 12 per cent of restaurant owners who had put their operation up for sale or rent.

Restaurants have been closed since last March, following a spike in COVID cases that saw catering establishments shut their doors to patrons for the second time throughout the pandemic.

Sources close to the health authorities have indicated that restaurants may be able to open by mid-May, however official dates have yet to be announced.

ACE is calling on the government to immediately allow for the reopening of restaurants, issue vouchers and maintain a full wage supplement until the end of the year.

“Catering establishments have been unjustly made to close in spite of all statistics showing that the COVID-19 spread is not related to restaurants. Despite statements by health officials that restaurants are not causing the spike, the health authorities have decided to discriminate against them, depriving them of their daily bread,” ACE said in a statement," it said.

ACE added that the situation was "desperate" and restaurateurs had reported mental health issues related to solvency problems.

The association said psychologists have expressed surprise at the number of catering establishment owners who are approaching them for help.

In October, data compiled by ACE found that 26 per cent of catering establishment were considering closure, while 42 per cent were adopting a wait-and-see approach. Only 23 per cent had said categorically they would remain open.