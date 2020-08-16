The community of St Paul’s Bay embraces residents from different nationalities, speaking different languages and professing different beliefs. From a young age, the local children are brought up in the local primary school practising and living the values of mutual respect, cooperation and tolerance.

The Franciscan community of the parish, for many years has been providing religious attention to the English-speaking Catholic community, whether they are residents or tourists.

On Thursday, August 13, an ecumenical moment of prayer was held in the church of Our Lady of Sorrows, St Paul’s Bay, with the participation of the Serbian Orthodox community led by Fr Risto, the Romanian Orthodox community led by Fr Alexandru and the local Catholic community led by Fr Josef Pace, the parish priest.

This moment of prayer, entitled ‘Filantropia – Brotherly love’ consisted mainly of Biblical readings, and singing by a liturgical Serbian choir, a Romanian liturgical choir and Gabriel Farrugia’s Choir. Prayers were said for the Almighty’s help in this pandemic and for more cooperation and mutual understanding among Christians. The event was very well attended by the three communities while respecting the health and safety regulations of the health authorities.