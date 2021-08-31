Demand for psychological services has "increased significantly", Richmond Foundation said on Tuesday, as a whopping 33.7 per cent of the population reported being concerned about their mental well-being.

In a statement, the mental health NGO said that through its national research programme it had found that in July, 33.7 per cent of the population reported being concerned about their own mental well-being.

An even higher 40.5 per cent said they were concerned about the mental well-being of someone close to them.

"The demand for psychological services has increased significantly across the board as more people feel the need to reach out for professional support.

"Richmond Foundation, Malta’s leading mental health NGO, received a total of 3,800 calls to its 1770 helpline over the past 18 months, registering an increase of over 500 per cent," the NGO said.

Need for support services up four-fold in six months

Of these calls, just under a quarter needed further assistance, representating a four-fold increase over the past six months. Demands for therapeutic services also increased by 70 per cent in the first six months of 2021, the foundation said.

"The increased demand for psychological support and professional services is encouraging, in that it signifies that people are more aware of their mental health needs, and more willing to reach out for help.

"The COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed towards the reduction of stigma related to mental health issues, having made it amply clear that each and every person may experience issues related to their mental wellbeing."

Yet at the same time, the surge in demand highlighted a "lacuna" in local mental health services in general, the NGO said, shining a light on the lack of human resources available in the sector.

"People requiring professional help are being faced with longer waiting times, as professionals across the board are struggling to meet the surge in requests for their services," Richmond said.

Basic tips for seeking help with mental issues

Richmond Foundation outlined a number of tips that can be helpful for those requiring assitance with their mental health struggles.

1. Speak to a professional via the 1770 helpline (available 24/7)

2. Chat in a safe, confidential space with our professionals on OLLI Chat, where one can speak freely while remaining anonymous (available 24/7)

3. Learn more about Richmond's mental health through informative videos about a variety of mental health issues in both adults and youth (https://www.healthymindswork.org.mt/shop/)

4. Enrol in one of Richmond's Mental Health First Aid courses, where one can learn about mental health issues, how to deal with someone who has a mental health problem or is experiencing a mental health crisis (https://www.mhfa.org.mt/our-courses-adults/)

5. Reach out to loved ones. A positive outcome of the pandemic has been our increased willingness to stay connected. When contact in person is not possible, we highly encourage staying in touch virtually.

6. Talk to a feneral practitioner, especially if living with a mental health condition or are experiencing a decline in well-being.

If you or someone you know is at risk of harm, contact 112 immediately.