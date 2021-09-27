A strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete early Monday, killing a man who was working in a church that collapsed, ERT public television reported.

The quake, measuring 5.8 according to the National Observatory of Athens, struck at 0617 GMT, (8.17am) 23 kilometres (14 miles) from Heraklion, the capital of Greece's largest island.

The University of Malta's Seismic Monitoring and Research Group (SMRG) recorded the earthquake on its equipment but there were no initial reports of anyone in Malta actually feeling it.

The earthquake was felt in Bulgaria, Turkey, Egypt, Greece, Italy, Libya, and North Macedonia.