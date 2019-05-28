Symptoms can be so mild that one might not even notice them, says Charmaine Gauci

The number of people with diabetes across the globe is increasing over time. This condition causes high levels of morbidity and mortality and is estimated to be the seventh leading cause of death.

Diabetes is a disease in which blood glucose levels are above normal. People with diabetes have problems converting food to energy. After a meal, food is broken down into a sugar called glucose, which is carried by the blood to cells throughout the body. Cells use the hormone insulin, made in the pancreas, to help them process blood glucose into energy.

People develop type 2 diabetes because the cells in the muscles, liver and fat do not use insulin properly and/or the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin for the body’s needs. As a result, the amount of glucose in the blood increases while the cells are starved of energy.

Over the years, if uncontrolled, high blood glucose damages nerves and blood vessels, leading to complications such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney disease, nerve problems, gum infections and amputation.

Many have no signs or symptoms. Symptoms can also be so mild that one might not even notice them. Some people have symptoms but do not suspect diabetes.

Symptoms include increased thirst and hunger, fatigue, increased urination, especially at night, weight loss, blurred vision and sores that do not heal.

Diabetes is a chronic condition which cannot be cured

Diabetes is a chronic condition which cannot be cured. Hence it is of outmost importance to manage the condition. A diabetic needs to concentrate on keeping blood sugar levels as close to normal (euglycemia) as possible, without causing hypoglycemia (low blood glucose). This can usually be accomplished with diet, exercise and use of appropriate medications (insulin in the case of type 1 diabetes, oral medications, as well as possibly insulin, in type 2 diabetes).

Diet is one of the factors which can control diabetes. Diabetes does not mean that an individual must keep back from food. In fact, evidence shows that a person suffering from diabetes does not need a special diet.

A balanced, healthy diet must always be followed. Therefore, basing your meals on the following four food groups – bread, cereal and potatoes; fruit and vegetables; milk and dairy products; meat and fish and alternatives – is of utmost importance.

There is not a one-size-fits-all eating pattern for individuals with diabetes, and meal planning should be individualised according to a person’s specific needs.

Evidence suggests that there is not an ideal percentage of calories from carbohydrate, protein and fat for all people with diabetes.

Management and reduction of weight is important for overweight and obese people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This could be achieved by following a healthy, balanced diet and carrying out exercise.

A diabetic must always remember to balance their meals and eat regularly. The latter is very important to control the glucose (sugar) in the blood. Giving your body small portions of food regularly will help the glucose levels remain balanced. Long periods without eating food must be avoided. This should also be avoided even by those who do not suffer from diabetes.

However, diabetics should be extra careful. Long periods without food may cause a sudden increase in sugar level as soon as food is ingested. These sudden rises and falls in sugar levels in the blood are not good for the body due to certain side effects that can occur.

Exercise has positive benefits for diabetics. It can lower blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity and strengthen their heart. To improve glycaemic control, the American Diabetes Association recommends engaging in 150 minutes or more of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity per week, spread over at least three days per week, with no more than two consecutive days without activity.

Shorter durations (minimum of 75 minutes per week) of vigorous or interval training may be enough for younger and more physically fit individuals. All adults, particularly those with type 2 diabetes, should decrease the amount of time spent in daily sedentary behaviour.

Flexibility training and balance training are recommended twice to three times per week for older adults with diabetes. Yoga and tai chi may be included, based on individual preferences to increase flexibility, muscular strength and balance.

Diabetes is a condition people learn to live with and can lead a normal life. Don’t be afraid to check if you have diabetes. Speak to your family doctor for a check-up.

Prof. Charmaine Gauci is Superintendent for Public Health.