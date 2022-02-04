A 78-year-old man has died while COVID positive, the health authorities said on Friday.

According to figures published on the Facebook page saħħa, a total of 214 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, while a further 280 recovered.

This means there are currently 2,675 known active COVID cases in Malta.

Of these, 98 people are in hospital, five of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

The COVID death toll in Malta has reached 560.

On Wednesday, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that more than four out of every five people who died while COVID-19 positive since the pandemic broke out had the virus as their underlying cause of death.

There are currently 333,053 people who are triple jabbed against the virus, while more than 1.2million doses have been administered so far.

On Thursday the European Commission proposed extending the EU Digital COVID Certificate by a year, until 30 June 2023.