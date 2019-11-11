Niv Petel will be performing his award-winning performance Knock Knock at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema next weekend.

This one-man show describes what it’s like to be a parent in the shadow of armed conflict.

The plot follows the journey of Ilana, a single mother whose job as an Israeli Officer of Casualty Notifications is to knock on the door of families whose sons or daughters have been lost in war. Her conflict between motherhood and duty as citizen reaches a deafening climax when her only son chooses to serve on the front line of battle.

Played entirely by Petel, this immersive physical monodrama cuts through the thick curtain of politics to tell a story about parenthood, friendship, love and sacrifice.

Knock Knock is taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema at 8pm. at Tickets are available from www.tsmalta.com/knock-knock/.