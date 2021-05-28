Using a product once before throwing it away is a daily reality for most of us. This ‘take-make-use-dispose’ approach to materials and products is what makes up the linear economy. This waste ends up in landfills, or worse, our seas, threatening our biodiversity and exhausting our natural resources and ecosystems.

In a world with limited resources and an ever-increasing population, this model places excessive pressures on our resources and further increases the levels of pollution affecting human health. If we look at nature, it does not produce waste. Each organism contributes to the health of the whole ecosystem. One organism’s waste becomes another organism’s resource. As the idiom goes… one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. The nutrients flow in regenerative cycles.

Inspired by nature’s model, in a circular economy almost nothing is wasted. The principle of a circular economy finds a balance with our ecological systems, resulting in less waste to deal with and more generated from our finite resources. Occasionally, it is also forgotten that a circular economy also directly addresses the issue of climate change.

Overconsuming our resources without replenishing them leads to unsustainable growth. Sustainable production through innovative product design and sustainable consumption are the pivots behind a circular economy. Shifting our unsustainable practices to a more sustainable circular economy is the route to follow.

This transition does not just relate to the adjustments which are needed to reduce the negative impacts which have been brought about through a linear economy. It represents a systemic shift that is embedded in long-term resilience, economic opportunities as well as environmental and societal benefits.

As a system which favours the preservation of energy and materials by turning waste into resources while also following principles such as reduction, reuse and recycle, this encourages products and materials to be kept in use.

This regenerates rather than degrades our natural system. Decoupling economic growth from natural resources inputs, by encouraging innovation and more robust employment, brings about the full potential and value of resources. The valuing of these resources and the elimination of waste taps into new economic niches through the creation of new business models.

The logic of a society that is more prudent in the way finite resources are extracted and used has prevailed. The challenge now lies in the implementation of circularity. With the circular economy action plan as the guide, Malta will strive to intensify its efforts to align to the principles of a circular economy.

Through the functions of Circular Economy Malta (CEMalta), the philosophy of the extended producer responsibility (EPR) will be enshrined through the creation of a business environment where producers are responsible for the products placed on the market up until the end of their life cycle.

Furthermore, the beverage container refund scheme will serve as a pivot where both producers and consumers are more aware and responsible in their practices. Additionally, several projects and initiatives revolving around the circular economy will be at the heart of the agency’s work, ranging from a focus on construction waste to food waste, from textile waste to end-of-life waste tyres.

Every challenge is a business opportunity. It is no surprise that this economic model has been gaining traction from both governments and businesses. It simply makes sense: for everyone and for nature. A circular economy brings together all actors along the whole value chain and across entire industries. The private sector also has a vital role in driving economic progress in this direction.

A circular economy opens new avenues for businesses which can benefit from the creation of new profit opportunities, reduction costs due to lower raw materials as well as a stronger relationship with their customers. Individuals also benefit from an increased disposable income which they can use to improve their living conditions while minimising health impacts.

A circular economy is the only alternative which ensures maximum efficiency in the use of limited resources and the recovery of materials and products at the end of their lifespan.

As our population continues to grow, as the digital era continues to rise and as we continue to seek ways to reduce waste, through our long-term waste management plan, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, through our commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050 and its respective strategies, it is time to rethink our relationship with our natural resources and rethink waste as a resource.

Aaron Farrugia, Minister for the Environment