MaltaPost is launching one million stamps next week, showcasing one of the country’s oldest traditions – beekeeping.

The new stamps comes in five different designs and feature honeybees which are native to the islands.

They show the small insects pollinating flowers around Malta, as well as harvesting their honey.

All the images were taken by local photographers Abner Joe Buttigieg and Paul Portelli and the stamps will go on sale on November 22nd in all post offices.

The release of the 30c stamps comes at a time when the tradition of beekeeping in Malta – as well as worldwide – is said to be more crucial than ever.

Beesavers Malta have called for more funding from government to help protect the small, dark indigenous Maltese bee.

The group works to help people relocate beehives which have been built in urban areas and relocate them to farms or fields.