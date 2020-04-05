It’s been almost a month since a 12-year-old girl was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in Malta.

Fast forward four weeks and more than 200 positive cases later, and Malta is in a state of paralysis, its economy at a standstill, tens of thousands in self-imposed quarantine as we try to come to terms with a reality most of us would have deemed absurd at the turn of the year.

A survey carried out for Times of Malta by EMCS, an advisory and market research firm, has taken a snapshot of a country cooped up indoors, asking respondents about their wellbeing, and whether they fear for their jobs and the economy.

The vast majority believe the government is handling the health aspect remarkably well, with a smaller approval rate for the way the economy is being dealt with.

A total of 89% say the government is handling the health situation well, with 35% expressing ‘positive’ views, while 54% saying they felt ‘extremely positive’.

Eight per cent were neutral in their responses and just three per cent said they had a negative opinion of the way the health sector was being managed.

A total of 69% said the government is handling the economic situation caused by COVID-19 in Malta well: 34% expressed ‘positive’ views while 35% felt ‘extremely positive’. A total of seven per cent had negative views with almost a quarter of all respondents having a neutral view.

A review of responses by age shows that the younger generation (those aged 18 to 24) had the least negative views (with 2% answering in the negative about the economic measures as opposed to the 45 to 54 age group, with 11% answering in the negative.

Working around the jobs’ situation

The government has so far announced two financial packages to try to cushion the devastating impact of COVID-19. And the initiatives appear to be appreciated by the majority of respondents.

More than three-quarters (78%) feel the government is doing enough to secure jobs.

The main findings:

• 66% of those who are currently in employment do not fear losing their job should the COVID-19 outbreak last three months. There is no distinct variance in their perception should the virus outbreak last six months;

• 22% said they were fearful of losing their job should the COVID-19 outbreak last three months, with the percentage increasing marginally should it last six months;

• Those aged 45 to 54 were most concerned (20%) about losing jobs. Conversely, those aged 18 to 24 were least concerned (11%).

• 55% of those in employment would be willing to take a wage cut to help secure their job, with the majority (71%) willing to forgo under 10%.

• 57% of those interviewed indicated to be in employment. A total of 2% (10 individuals) indicated they were unemployed. Of these, half (5 individuals) were in employment until a month ago;

• 60% indicated they are working as they did a month ago;

• 13% indicated being on forced leave;

• 51% were now working from home; an increase over the past survey conducted two weeks ago when 33% of those in employment indicated to be working from home.

What are your main concerns?

Respondents were asked to indicate their level of concern on a number of factors, as the country is forced into partial lockdown.

The main concerns were:

• The health of loved ones (63%)

• Children’s education (52%)

• Mental health (46%)

• Physical health (43%)

• Financial (40%)

• Food supplies (37%)

Lockdown or not?

Almost half of all respondents think that the government should not opt for a total lockdown at this stage, with the younger generation being the least favourable towards going for this extreme measure.

Ninety-six per cent said they are prepared to continue living under the partial lockdown rules for as long as is needed. A total of 19% said they did not know. Two weeks ago, nearly three-quarters (72%) believed a total lockdown would have been the correct measure to take.

When asked what they missed most as a result of COVID-19, ‘going out’ rated highest – be it in general terms (23%), or in relation to specific events, like ‘going to church’ (5%), and walking (4%).

Meeting family/loved ones ranked second with 18%, followed by ‘socialising/ meeting friends at 16 per cent.

Only five per cent said COVID-19 did not alter their lifestyle.

When asked to comment on any positive changes caused by COVID-19, responses varied, with the highest response relating to the opportunity to spend more quality time with family (27%).

One individual pointed out that his wedding plans had to be postponed.

Another indicated that she was now less stressed as she no longer had to worry about her wedding while another noted he had more time to recall his mum’s memories about the war.

Stefano Mallia, partner at EMCS, said the figures show there is still considerable confidence that the COVID-19 crisis will not impact job security.

“This to me was perhaps the most surprising finding of this survey. This can either mean that there is still a general lack of knowledge of how serious the situation can become or else there is a high confidence that the government is in a strong enough position to steer the economy through this storm. We will need to see how this figure will evolve over the coming weeks as the real economic impact starts to become more evident.”

Methodology

The study was carried out between Tuesday and Thursday among 419 individuals. It has a margin of error of +/- 5%.

Only one person per household was interviewed.

