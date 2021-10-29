A month’s worth of rain has been measured in one week in Malta as the heavy storm that is battering the island is forecast to persist into the weekend.

Figures from the Met Office show that between October 21 and yesterday at noon, a total of 74mm of rain came down in Luqa. The norm for the entire month of October is 75.6mm.

So far this month, a total of 180.2mm has been measured. Although one of the wettest Octobers in years, the figures are no match for those recorded in 1951 when a record-breaking 476.5mm was registered.

Although the Met Office had earlier on in the week predicted a dry weekend, updated forecasts show this will likely not be the case.

Weekend forecast

A spokesperson for the Meteorological Office said the rain and strong winds will persist throughout the rest of the day on Friday.

"Tomorrow, rain showers and strong winds reaching Force 6 are forecast, with Force 5 to 6 winds expected in the early afternoon. On Sunday, the weather will be cloudy with rain showers expected in the evening. Force 4 winds are also forecast for Sunday, which will become Force 2-3 by the evening," the spokesperson said.

The Cleansing Department had to clear a tree in Attard that was knocked down by the strong winds on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The current yellow weather warning, which urges people to "be aware" will remain valid until 8pm, after which it will most likely be renewed, given that rain and strong winds are expected tomorrow, she said.

"However, based on the current forecast, the Met Office will not be issuing red weather warnings or urging people to stay indoors," the spokesperson said.

The forecast for Friday.

The sea will also remain rough.

Sicily battered

Neighbouring Sicily is currently battling a so-called Medicane - a Mediterranean hurricane characterised by torrential rain and winds reaching speeds of up to 54 knots.

Major flooding has been reported in the city of Catania, with shops forced to closed and at least two people dying.