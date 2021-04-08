Following their hit Maltese debut Min Jaf featuring rapper Lapes, the resident sister duo The New Victorians have released their second single of the year titled One More, featuring Gozitan star and X Factor Malta winner, Michela.

The duo released their first of a five-track EP earlier this year to great acclaim, receiving superb feedback from local and international audiences alike, with Min Jaf currently sitting at number one on the PRS Malta Airplay Charts, having over 120K views on YouTube within the first few weeks.

Their brand-new song and music video explores society’s current state - being together in something as monumental as the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet still being so alone and isolated in it all.

“For us this song is all about the people we miss and the things we wish to be doing. We are all longing to be together, and although this is a shared sentiment, we are more isolated than ever before.

The 'One More' video.

"It’s also a reflection on how much more grateful we’re going to be for the simple things in life on the other side of this pandemic,” the sisters said.

“The track was written during quarantine last March. We sent Michela a

demo of the track, who then worked on it and sent back her ideas...a lot of to-ing and fro-ing via e-mail…but a pleasure to work with such a talented and hard-working local artist.”

This track is the second song they have released from their upcoming EP, which will feature five original tracks in both Maltese and English, created in collaboration with five different artists.

The EP originated in an attempt to keep culture and the arts alive during the COVID-19 outbreak, when the duo sought out new ways to collaborate and create during these times.

The sisters were awarded the Arts Council COVID Grant to write original work, in collaboration with local and international artists, in an entirely remote way, over the course of 2020.

One More was produced by The New Victorians with additional production, mixing and mastering by Howard Keith at Jagged House Studios.

The official music video was directed and produced by V Squared Media, in collaboration with local fashion designer Carla Grima.

