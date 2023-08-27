Since the media influence us so much that we are willy-nilly fashioned in their likeness and image, should we not reflect on our collective media diet and how this possibly influences us?

Bear with me for a minute.

All surveys point towards the omnipresence of the social media, particularly Facebook, in our media diet. According to a MISCO (2023) study, 95 per cent use Facebook, YouTube and Facebook messenger every day. Generally, people spend more time browsing the internet and on social media platforms than watching TV.

According to the audience survey of the Broadcasting Authority (May 2023), Facebook is the most-used platform by all age cohorts for watching online Maltese programmes. Marmara (2023) gives us some age differentiations. Those over 46 years of age prefer TV as the main source of news about Malta while Facebook’s main strength is with those under 46.

These results indicate that we have really and truly become one nation under Facebook and the other social media. It used to be said that if a tree falls in a forest and no TV camera recorded the fall, then it is as if it never fell. Today, we can change ‘TV’ to ‘Facebook’ to communicate its importance in our society.

Umberto Eco’s elitist position results in a dim view of societies dominated by the social media.

“Social media give the right to speak to legions of idiots who first spoke only at the bar after a glass of wine, without damaging the community. They were quickly silenced and now they have the same right to speak of a Nobel Prize winner. It is the invasion of fools.”

Zuckerberg is upbeat about his offspring. He concedes that some people overemphasise the negative elements of Facebook alleging that it is mostly harmful to society and democracy. He challenges this position, saying that the platform’s effects are positive. It empowers people, replaces traditional hierarchies and reshapes institutions in our society – from government to business and from media to communities. I add also the Church and religion to Zuckerberg’s list.

Both positions have elements of truth but both are partial.

Zuckerberg is correct in saying that the social media are re-organising society. He is partial as he does not add that the social media, similarly to the legacy media that preceded them, are also refashioning the way we live our humanity.

A 2022 study concluded that users touch their smart-phones 2,600 times a day

Facebook and other social media enabled the rise of the network society, which is radically different from traditional, hierarchically organised societies and potentially more humane than them. The social media are not mainly a new way of communicating content. Their technological structure subverts the traditional order of things. These new kids on the block are revolutionary.

Eco rightly says that on the social media there is a plethora of “idiots who in an earlier era spoke only at the bar after a glass of wine without damaging the community”. But is that such a colossal disaster? History shows us that it is not these “idiots” who wreaked most harm on society. The worst harm wreaked on human generations was the result of decisions taken by commercial, political and ecclesiastical leaders. Did any “idiot who first spoke only at the bar” ever declare war or cause economic disasters?

It should not surprise anyone that political regimes and big business all over the world try to hijack the social media in order to spread fake news and use dirty campaign methods to win support. The Cambridge Analytica mega-scandal is proof enough of the democratic deficit that results from the manipulation of the social media.

In Malta, we are also experiencing a similar democratic deficit. This is caused by the government’s total takeover of PBS together with its massive advertising spend on social media. To make matters worse, armies of trolls are organised to savage anyone who ‘dares’ to criticise.

The social media do not just undermine hierarchical structures but are also refashioning the way we live our humanity. As I pointed out in a recent op-piece in the Times of Malta, we are the first generation of humans that simultaneously exists in two different, real spaces: the physical and the virtual. Several studies show how the way we are wired is being changed by the media. This is resulting in the radical engineering of all things human: relationships, shopping, studying, leisure and the way we perceive the world and ourselves.

Most people today do not go online but live online. A 2022 study by Dscout, a US-based firm, concluded that users touch their smartphones 2,600 times a day. Floridi reflected this new reality by coining the word ‘onlife’ instead of online.

Most people are not conscious of this fundamental change, thinking that the main challenge by social media is messaging or fiddling with a smartphone while sharing dinner with family or while attending to all sorts of business, not to mention Sunday Mass.

Many today – particularly the young – are savvy in the use of all sorts of gizmos through which they access different digital platforms and are active ‘producers’ of content on various social platforms. Such technical skills are important today as reading and writing were (and still are) important in print media cultures.

But more important than technical skills are the abilities that help users to critically assess messages received, to recognise fake news and to be conscious of how algorithms can isolate one into a silo of like-minded people. More important still is the ability to realise that media technology moulds us more than media content and that content reflects more the interest of owners than the real world.

The invasion of the fools mentioned by Eco is not, after all, the biggest challenge presented by the social media.