One new case of COVID-19 has been registered, the health authorities said on Thursday.

Since there were no new recoveries, this brings the number of active cases up to six.

The health authorities said today's case was local, sporadic and symptomatic.

1,114 tests of a total of 116,909 were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Malta has so far had a total of 680 cases, including 665 recoveries and nine deaths.

