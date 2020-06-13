One new coronavirus case was detected between Friday and Saturday while tests on people linked to COVID-19 patients reported on Friday turned out to be negative, the Health Ministry said.

The one new case, which authorities said was isolated, was balanced out by the recovery of one further patient, meaning the number of active COVID-19 cases in Malta remained unchanged at 36.

Healthcare professionals carried out 1,044 swab tests over the past day.

Authorities said that all tests related to contact tracing of Friday’s five new COVID-19 cases were negative.

One of those cases was of a 98-year-old woman who is a resident at a Cospicua care home. All external visits to the home were stopped and staff and residents tested following the positive result.

In total, Malta has had 646 confirmed coronavirus cases so far. 601 of those patients have recovered while nine have died.

