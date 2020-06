One new case of COVID-19 was registered overnight from 1,071 swabs taken.

There were 17 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases down to 57, the lowest since March 19.

The total number of recoveries so far is 554. Fifty-seven cases remain active. 70.,693 swab tests have been carried out.

