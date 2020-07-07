Malta registered one new COVID-19 case which the authorities said was an imported case from a repatriation flight.

Malta currently has 11 active cases of coronavirus, the fewest in the EU according to an analysis of the latest available global statistics.

It is also among the top in the world for the number of tests carried out.

According to the latest coronavirus figures, published on the health ministry Facebook page on Tuesday, 103,324 tests have been carried out so far.

Between Monday and Tuesday a total of 930 people were tested, and one patient recovered.

The country is meanwhile gearing up to open its borders to more countries from July 15 after allowing visitors from 21 countries in from July 1.

Since then, one imported case of the virus has been registered. However, health authorities say this was from a repatriation flight, rather than one of the reopened commercial flights.