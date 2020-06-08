One single case of COVID-19 was detected overnight, while no patients recovered over the past 24 hours, according to national data.

This brings up the total number of active coronavirus cases in Malta to 25 and 630 total COVID-19 cases. Nine of the people diagnosed with the virus have died since the spread of the pandemic to Malta in March.

Only 507 swab tests have been carried out since Sunday, bringing up the total of tests carried out in Malta over the past three months to 75,881.

The data was uploaded on Facebook by the health authorities, as the live-streamed updates by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci were stopped last week.

Most coronavirus restrictions were lifted on Friday, after the government said Malta has beaten back the virus and can now shift its focus on getting the economy back on track.