Another 78 new COVID-19 cases were detected overnight while the number of virus patients in hospital dropped to 16.

Two of those hospitalised patients require intensive treatment.

On Saturday, there were 21 virus patients in hospital, with three at Mater Dei Hospital’s ITU. 111 new virus cases were reported that day.

One new death, of an 82-year-old man, was reported over the past 24 hours. A total of 471 people have died while COVID-19 positive so far.

Ninety-four patients recovered overnight, meaning the number of active virus cases in the country currently stands at 1,391.

New masking rules came into force on Saturday, requiring people to wear a mask while outdoors at all times, even if alone in the open air.

A total of 990,949 vaccine doses have so far been administered. A total 152,430 of those were booster doses.