A 76-year old man died on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, health authorities announced on Saturday.
The man died at Mater Dei Hospital having tested positive for the virus on October 29.
His death brings the total number of deaths up to 133 since the start of the pandemic in March.
Malta currently has 2059 active cases of coronavirus after 108 new cases were detected on Saturday, and 121 recoveries.
