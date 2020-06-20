One new COVID-19 case was registered overnight while three patients recovered from the virus, leading to the number of active coronavirus cases falling to 39.

The single new case was detected from 786 swabs taken and is of a patient who reported to clinicians after exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

Local health professionals have faced 664 confirmed coronavirus cases since the virus was first detected in Malta in early March. 616 of those patients have since recovered, while nine have died.

Authorities have published legal notices which will bring the public health emergency to an end on June 30, with coronavirus restrictions being lifted on that date.

The World Health Organization has cautioned governments to be aware that the virus continues to circulate and said that, as people tire of lockdowns and restrictions are eased, the pandemic is entering a "new, dangerous phase".

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.