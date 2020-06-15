One new COVID-19 case has been registered overnight, while no patients have recovered, the health authorities said on Monday.

It said the case was 'sporadic', meaning that the person did not have contact with other coronavirus patients.

This brings the total active cases to 38. A total of 554 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 650 cases have been registered in Malta. 603 of these have recovered. 82,817 swabs have been carried out.

Nine people have died.

