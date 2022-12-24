Pele’s daughter posted a photo of the Brazilian football legend from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo on Friday with the caption “one more night together.”

In the photo, Kely Cristina Nascimento is seen hugging her 82-year-old father, with only one side of his face visible in the image. Pele is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems.

“We’re still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together,” Nascimento wrote below the photo shared on Instagram around 11:00 pm local time (Saturday 0200 GMT).

On Wednesday, the Albert Einstein Hospital, where the three-time World Cup winner is staying, announced that his colon cancer was showing “progression” and he needed “more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure.”

