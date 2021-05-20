He fought during the war and led the MMDNA to greater things. Claudia Calleja pays tribute to Maurice Agius on his 100th birthday.

One of Malta’s last surviving war veterans turns 100 today.

Major Maurice George Agius has witnessed defining moments in Malta’s history. He has played a part in defending the country as well as in making it a better place.

“I feel blessed and privileged to have led a long, happy, healthy and interesting life. I am pleased that I have seen my family grow and that I got to meet my great-grandchildren,” he told Times of Malta just before he marked his 100th birthday.

Agius was a member of Malta’s defence forces during World War II and was later behind the modernisation of the MMDNA (Malta Memorial District Nursing Association), which, for years, provided free home nursing services to thousands.

“He has always felt very proud of being part of the small band of Maltese that helped defend the island in its moment of greatest need,” his son, Andrew, said.

Now living in a residential home for the elderly – where a party for him will be hosted today – he still stays up to date with what is going on in Malta and beyond. And, as he catches up on his news with the morning newspaper, he may well be surprised to read this today: Happy Birthday Major Agius!

Born in Sliema on May 20, 1921, to Edward and Mary Agius, he was the fourth of six siblings. In 1939, he enrolled at the Royal University of Malta as a medical student.

That was the same year he also joined the King’s Own Malta Regiment as a reservist, often attending university in his army uniform. Later that year, he was forced to make a choice between medical school and the army, which he had joined without informing his father.

Reluctantly, he left the army until, on June 10, 1940, Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini declared war on Britain. Malta, a British colony, was cast into the front line. The following morning, Italian bombers released their first payload over Malta.

That same day, Agius was due to sit for his annual exams. Instead, the students were called into the Aula Magna and informed by the rector that the university had to close.

So he rejoined the army as a second lieutenant and spent the war around the anti-aircraft guns that defended the island against the air attacks by Axis forces.

During the war, Malta suffered 3,340 raids, the deaths of hundreds of civilians and servicemen and near starvation.

The violent air raids are among the episodes that remain etched in his memory. He was at Auberge de Castille, in Valletta when the longest air raid started in the early afternoon of January 16, 1941. Bombs rained down on the dockyard and surrounding areas. The target, aircraft carrier HMS Illustrious, received just one hit while Senglea, Vittoriosa and Cospicua bore the brunt of the fierce attack.

Many were killed and hundreds trapped under the rubble of their dwellings.

Agius also remembers the uplifting national mood during Operation Pedestal, the Santa Marija Convoy, which entered Malta on August 15, 1942, carrying much needed supplies for the population who had been under siege and running out of food and fuel.

Agius did not actually witness the ships entering harbour as he was manning the guns at the time. But his regiment knew something important was in the offing and were on high alert and he shared the jubilation of the moment.

When the war was over, Agius married Sheila née Chalmers and they had three children, Andrew, Frances and Gillian, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

After the war, he served as a regular officer in the RMA in the UK, Libya and Germany. He retired in 1968, which was the year he became director general of the MMDNA, where he remained until 2000.

During that time, he transformed the organisation into a modern, efficient and effective NGO, ensuring many thousands of Maltese received regular nursing services at home. After retiring, he wrote his autobiography, Recollections of a Malta HAA Gunner, which was published in 2008.

“He was a very active and healthy man who played tennis until his mid-70s and was in full-time work until he was 79,” Andrew pointed out.

“He devoted much of his 80s to caring for our mother who was ill with dementia for the best part of 10 years. After she passed away in 2009, he continued to travel, which he enjoyed very much. He loved going on cruises and attended his grandson’s wedding in Austria in 2010. He used to visit the UK regularly to spend time with his great-grandchildren.”

Talking about this tribute article, his daughter, Frances added: “This is not about him turning 100. He took part in the war from the age of 18 and is probably the last surviving Maltese veteran from World War II. This is an appreciation for his service to the country.”