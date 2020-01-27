An incredibly rare Lamborghini Veneno Roadster is heading to auction next month and could sell for almost £5m (€5.9m).

Unveiled in 2013, the Veneno was another in a line of ultra-exclusive vehicles produced by the Italian sports car manufacturer. Four examples of the coupe were made, followed by nine roofless variants as a result of customer demand.

This example is one of the latter models, and it sits atop the platform that underpins the Aventador – meaning its powered by the same 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine.

Power here is bumped up to 750bhp however and is sent to all four wheels. As a result, 0-60mph (0-97 km/h) is covered in 2.7 seconds before the Veneno Roadster hits its 221mph (356 km/h) top speed.

A total weight of 1,490kg has been achieved thanks to a carbon fibre monocoque and bodywork made largely from the same material.

This particular car was originally purchased by a member of Saudi Arabia’s royal family. It’s finished in matte black with lime green accenting — a theme carried on into the cabin of the car. It has covered just 280 miles (451 kilometres) since leaving the factory.

This Lamborghini Veneno Roadster will be offered by auction house RM Sotheby’s at its Paris sale, taking place on February 5. It’s expected to fetch €4.5m-€5.5m.